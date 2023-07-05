Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea enterprise business going big on IoT : Official

Vodafone Idea enterprise business going big on IoT : Official

IoT device base still predominantly 2G-based in India, and 5G impact will be limited in medium term, he said

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

Jul 05 2023
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is focused on leveraging the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) such as smart metering, connected car solutions, smart metering and EV battery management, Vi’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer Arvind Nevatia has told Business Standard.
 
The company is updating its existing services portfolio with cloud and security services, and is not affected by the lack of 5G, he said in an online interaction.
 
IoT describes the network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.
 
Nevatia said the firm is consolidating its position as the dominant provider of tailor-made solutions for IoTs.
 
“Vodafone launched IoT in India. In the segment of connected cars, we are the dominant market leaders with almost all car brands which have connected car solutions running on Vi IoT solutions. We had won the first tender of the smart metering project in the country,” Nevatia said.
 
In partnership with state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Vi has announced the installation of 33.3 lakh additional smart meters in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
 
The company is also foraying into new areas such as electric vehicle battery management.
 
Not being a 5G player has not affected our expansion plans in the segment, Nevatia stressed.

First Published: Jul 05 2023

