Fintech Infibeam Avenues to acquire controlling stake in Rediff.com

Payments solution provider Infibeam Avenues on Friday announced that it will acquire 54 per cent stake in news website Rediff.com India, as the company plans to expand its consumer facing business.

The Gandhinagar-based fintech major, which operates payment gateway CCAvenue, will acquire the stake for an amount not exceeding Rs 25 crore.

With this acquisition, the firm plans to expand its payment aggregator business backed by the news website’s cloud based enterprise email storage, and collaboration platform.

Infibeam plans to combine its digital payment services, platform business offerings, and artificial intelligence solutions with Rediff.com’s services. This would enable the company to create a digital environment that involves financial transactions and content consumption.