Black Box promoters to raise Rs 410 cr via preferential issue of warrants

The Ruia family, promoters of Black Box, a global digital infrastructure firm, will invest Rs 410 crore via a preferential issue in the company, according to a company statement.

The BSE-listed firm will utilise the funds for expansion in the digital infrastructure sector.

The statement notes that the Board, in a meeting held today, approved the issuance of up to 9,832,123 fully convertible warrants, priced at Rs 417 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 410 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share of face value Rs 2 at a premium of Rs 415, in one or more tranches, within 18 months from the date of allotment.

The funding round includes Rs 200 crore from the existing promoters, reflecting continued confidence in the business and its growth plans, Rs 200 crore from a consortium of marquee investors, including foreign institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, and Rs 10 crore from key management personnel of the company.

Post conversion of the warrants into equity, the promoter shareholding will decrease marginally from the existing 71.1 per cent to 69.8 per cent.

Sanjeev Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Black Box, said, “We are thrilled to have secured this capital, which will enable us to embark on an ambitious growth trajectory, enhance our digital infrastructure offerings, and drive innovation in a rapidly evolving market.”

The raised capital will be invested in expanding data centre build capabilities, which are expected to grow exponentially over the next 3-5 years, driven by the adoption of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

Black Box, which already has a strong presence in this segment, will invest in the value chain to become a dominant player, providing expanded services to hyperscalers, multi-tenant data centre operators, and large enterprise data centres.

The firm will also deploy capital to expand its solutions portfolio for enterprise customers and data centre operators, including hyperscalers, in the areas of connectivity infrastructure and networking, which are critical to supporting increasing data traffic and demands for better user experiences at the edge.

“A portion of the funds will be allocated to innovation and development efforts aimed at pioneering new digital infrastructure solutions, including advancements in cloud computing infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said the company statement.

The investment will support the company’s strategic expansion and growth initiatives into key industry verticals, with relevant technology solutions, including key leadership hiring and significantly expanding its sales and business development efforts in North America and emerging markets.