Home / Companies / News / Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Rating for companies based on their EBITDA growth and improved finances

BS Reporter Mumbai
Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tata Steel's (TSL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a positive outlook. It also affirmed JSW Steel's (JSWS) long-term IDR at 'BB' with a stable outlook.
About Tata Steel, Fitch said the positive outlook reflects expectation that the company’s EBITDA leverage (total debt/EBITDA) is on track to decline to below 2.5x by FY25) This would imply better financial and overall credit profiles, despite increasing materially in FY23.

TSL's business profile remains robust, driven by its significant raw material output and highly cost-efficient assets in India.
“We estimate that leverage rose to around 3.0x in FY23 (FY22: 1.2x), following a sharp fall in margins and EBITDA in line with weakness in the global steel industry,” Fitch said. TSL's Indian operations were affected by the imposition of a six-month steel export duty, while in Europe, a weaker cost position resulted in an EBITDA loss in 2HFY23.

The company’s annual margins in India are expected to improve from FY24. This, along with a margin recovery in Europe and jump in sales volumes in FY25, should drive EBITDA growth and deleveraging despite higher capex.
Fitch said JSW Steel’s affirmation is based on expectations of a significant reduction in its total debt to EBITDA leverage. It is expected to decline from around 6.0x in March 2023 (FY23) to below 3.5 by FY25, a level consistent with its rating.

JSWS's margins and EBITDA fell sharply in FY23, reflecting global steel industry weakness and the impact of a steel export duty imposed by India for around six months. “We expect margins to improve, which, along with sustained sales volume growth, should drive EBITDA growth and deleveraging, despite higher capex,” it said.
JSWS's business profile remains robust, supported by its low-cost position, a majority share of value-added and special products in sales, and substantial scale.

Also Read

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB'

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at BBB- with stable outlook

Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-', says medium-term growth outlook is key

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

Topics :Fitch RatingsTata SteelJSW steelRating agencies

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story