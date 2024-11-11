Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maruti Suzuki launches all-new version of Dzire to strengthen product range

The automaker introduced the new Dzire priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:14 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday introduced the all-new version of its compact sedan Dzire and said the automaker would continue to cater to all customer segments in order to preserve its high market share in the domestic market.

The automaker introduced the new Dzire priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the SUV segment has been growing, other segments are also important to the company in order to maintain high market share, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi told reporters here.

He said Dzire has been a global success for the automaker with around 3 million units sold so far across markets.

Takeuchi noted that the company has invested around Rs 1,000 crore on the development of the model.

MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee said the company's endeavour is to serve all customer segments.

MSI currently has over 40 per cent market share (wholesales) in the overall domestic passenger vehicle segment.

In terms of retail sales the company posted its highest-ever performance in October with 202,000 units.

In the sedan segment it has over 50 per cent market share.

In the entry compact-sedan segment, which also has Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura among others, MSI has a market share of over 61 per cent in the April-September period of this fiscal year.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

