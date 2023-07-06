Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests $3.5 million in LeverageEdu

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has invested $3.5 million (about Rs 29 crore) in edtech firm LeverageEdu, sources aware of the development said.



Bansal made the investment through his venture capital firm Three State Ventures at an enterprise valuation of $150 million.

The investment from Bansal was part of the $40 million funding round which LeverageEdu concluded recently.



BSE and NSE-listed NBFC Capri Global, existing investors Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Kaizenvest PE also participated in the round.



LeverageEdu, which facilitates overseas education, closed the financial year 2023 with a revenue of about Rs 110 crore.