Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests $3.5 million in LeverageEdu

LeverageEdu, which facilitates overseas education, closed the financial year 2023 with a revenue of about Rs 110 crore

Press Trust of India
Binny Bansal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has invested $3.5 million (about Rs 29 crore) in edtech firm LeverageEdu, sources aware of the development said.
 
Bansal made the investment through his venture capital firm Three State Ventures at an enterprise valuation of $150 million.
The investment from Bansal was part of the $40 million funding round which LeverageEdu concluded recently.
 
BSE and NSE-listed NBFC Capri Global, existing investors Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Kaizenvest PE also participated in the round.
 
Topics :Binny Bansal

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

