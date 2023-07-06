Home / Companies / News / Apparel firm Uniqlo to open its first Mumbai store by October this year

Apparel firm Uniqlo to open its first Mumbai store by October this year

Uniqlo Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, will be the 11th brick-and-mortar Uniqlo store in India

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to expand to Mumbai by October, reported The Economic Times (ET).

The fashion retailer, which entered India through the single-brand retail route, had so far largely been focusing on growing its presence in the Delhi-NCR region.

While recently it began expanding to Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Zirakpur, the company is now set to launch its first store in Mumbai on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India, said, "We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India."

"Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store," Sei added.

Uniqlo Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, will be the 11th brick-and-mortar Uniqlo store in India. The new store will offer a range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids, and babies, with thoughtfully designed and functional products that are made for all.

Globally, Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores across the world.

Uniqlo had earlier stated India is one of their top priority markets, with consumers increasingly shifting from 'fast-fashion' to long-lasting essentials and functional wear.

The company’s ambitions for India are considerable with the CEO of the apparel giant Tadashi Yanai indicating that he wants the Japanese apparel giant to become the “best-selling retailer in India.”

Also Read

Uniqlo to expand its manufacturing bandwidth through 20 partners in India

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Zee-Sony merger faces further delays; NCLT sets hearing for June 10

EKA Mobility bags order for 57 supply of electric buses from MBMC

Phonepe launches point-of-sale systems so vendors can accept card payments

Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr via QIP for capex, debt reduction

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Topics :MumbaiApparelfashion retailersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story