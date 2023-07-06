Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to expand to Mumbai by October, reported The Economic Times (ET).

The fashion retailer, which entered India through the single-brand retail route, had so far largely been focusing on growing its presence in the Delhi-NCR region.

While recently it began expanding to Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Zirakpur, the company is now set to launch its first store in Mumbai on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India, said, "We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India."

"Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store," Sei added.

Uniqlo Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, will be the 11th brick-and-mortar Uniqlo store in India. The new store will offer a range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids, and babies, with thoughtfully designed and functional products that are made for all.

Globally, Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores across the world.

Uniqlo had earlier stated India is one of their top priority markets, with consumers increasingly shifting from 'fast-fashion' to long-lasting essentials and functional wear.

The company’s ambitions for India are considerable with the CEO of the apparel giant Tadashi Yanai indicating that he wants the Japanese apparel giant to become the “best-selling retailer in India.”