SMFG India Credit announces appointment of S Subramanian as new COO

SMFG India Credit Co Ltd (formerly Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd) on Thursday announced the appointment of Swaminathan Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Previously, Subramanian was working as Chief People Officer (CPO) at the non-banking financial company.

In his elevated role, he will manage operations, technology, legal, enterprise services, human resources and CSR, the company said in a statement.

Subramanian will now lead our digital transformation, corporate legal initiatives, operational efficiency, and focus on building a strong infrastructure as well as prioritising our people and community, SMFG India Credit Managing Director Shantanu Mitra said.

Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) holds a 74.9 per cent stake in SMFG India Credit and offers a diverse range of financial services.  

Topics :CompaniesDigital transformation

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

