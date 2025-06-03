Flipkart to sell entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 600 crore

Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing to divest its entire 6 per cent holding in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) through a block deal valued at nearly Rs 600 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.

If completed, the transaction would mark a full exit for the e-commerce company from the Indian fashion retailer, which operates brands such as Pantaloons, Van Heusen, and Allen Solly.

The stake is held through Flipkart Investments Private Ltd., with Goldman Sachs managing the proposed block trade, according to sources.

ALSO READ: Flipkart expects 200 million visits as 'End of Season Sale' begins “It was purely a B2B play for Flipkart, and this deal is part of the natural evolution of the business,” said a person familiar with Flipkart’s thinking.

The floor price for the block deal has reportedly been set at Rs 80 per share, reflecting a discount of roughly 7 per cent to Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail’s current market price. In 2021, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Flipkart Investments Private Ltd.’s acquisition of a 7.8 per cent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. In 2020, Flipkart Group and ABFRL formed a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the consumer fashion experience. Through an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, Flipkart Investments had announced plans to acquire about a 7.8 per cent stake in ABFRL. The companies partnered to leverage synergies in the fashion segment.