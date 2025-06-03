Zydus signs deal with Agenus for BOT and BAL cancer therapies in India

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has signed a definitive agreement with Agenus Inc. to acquire commercial rights for India and Sri Lanka for the investigational combination therapy Botensilimab (BOT) and Balstilimab (BAL).

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing immune therapies for the treatment of cancer.

“Our licensing partnership with Agenus aligns with Zydus' overarching biologics vision and our aim to advance novel solutions for high-unmet need areas,” said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences.

BOT and BAL: A next-generation immunotherapy platform

The BOT and BAL combination is a next-generation immunotherapy platform aimed at enhancing and sustaining the immune system’s ability to respond to tumour cells.