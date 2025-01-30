FMCG major Dabur to undertake price hikes in toothpaste, fruit juices

Home-grown ayurvedic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India will be taking calibrated price hikes in the oral care and fruit juice categories in the coming quarters, it said on Thursday.

The company reported a 3.1 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,355 crore in the third quarter from Rs 3,255 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit attributable to the owners in the December quarter rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 522 crore from Rs 514 crore in the same period last year.

The maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juice noted that the December quarter was marked by high food inflation and a continued moderation in urban demand, while rural demand remained resilient, growing ahead of urban demand.

The company’s rural demand outpaced urban demand by 140 basis points, growing by 2 per cent, while urban demand registered growth of 0.6 per cent.

"We focused on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace to gain market share in 95 per cent of our portfolio and enhancing brand superiority to strengthen and consolidate our position in the categories where we operate," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at Dabur India, stated in a release.

Going forward, the company will be hiking prices in categories like toothpaste and fruit juices.

“Price increases will happen in both the toothpaste and fruit juice categories, but these will have to be very calibrated increases after observing the competitive intensity in the market,” Malhotra told investors in a post-results call.

“Inflation is picking up in the country. In the last two years, inflation was 3 per cent, and we passed on the entire inflation to the consumer. Going forward, we expect it to rise by 5 per cent. With the currency depreciating, some of the imported fruit concentrates will also become expensive for us,” he added.

The company will also be engaging consultancy firm McKinsey & Co to help refine and align its strategies as it navigates a volatile geopolitical landscape, shaped by uncertain macroeconomic indicators.

“Dabur has decided to revise its strategic vision cycle from four years to three years to create a more agile organisation that can quickly navigate challenges and capture emerging opportunities,” the release stated.