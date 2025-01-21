Mouth freshener brand JoySpoon's funding round reaches Rs 1.81 crore

JoySpoon, a health-focused mouth freshener brand, said its ongoing seed funding has reached Rs 1.81 crore. The latest part of the round was led by Dishit Nathwani, director at Gulab Oils, with participation from Prateek Toshniwal of Ivy Growth Associates, Abhinav Jain, chief financial officer at CoinDCX, and Ankit Jain, chief financial officer at PharmEasy. This investment builds upon the Rs 1.25 crore raised by JoySpoon from 100x VC, underscoring strong investor confidence in the brand’s ability to reshape the Indian mouth freshener market with healthier, natural, and low-sugar alternatives.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Vaishali Mehta and Yash Mehta, JoySpoon aims to expand its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad to meet the rising demand for mouth fresheners, paan, and similar products.

“We are proud to run our manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad entirely by women, showcasing our commitment to inclusivity and gender equality while simultaneously living the dream my mother saw while passing on the recipes to me,” said Vaishali Mehta, founder of JoySpoon. “We want to spread the goodness of JoySpoon across the chain, from our women in the manufacturing unit to the consumers.”

The brand also plans to utilise the funds to scale its presence across leading quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket in major metros. It will also strengthen its marketplace presence on Amazon and Flipkart.

“With our expertise in building FMCG businesses, we are happy to partner with these amazing founders who have chosen a category that has been very much ignored to date,” said Dishit Nathwani, director at Gulab Oils.

The Indian mouth freshener market was valued at Rs 10,000 crore in 2021 and is estimated to reach Rs 27,491 crore by 2028, according to JoySpoon. It said the Indian mouth freshener industry is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16 per cent.

“With Vaishali's deep understanding of food and branding, combined with Yash's expertise as a chartered accountant and his experience in FMCG, they bring complementary strengths to this venture. We are confident in their ability to grow and make a meaningful impact in this category,” said Prateek Toshniwal of Ivy Growth Associates, an investor in JoySpoon.