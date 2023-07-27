Home / Companies / News / Foxconn unit in talks for $200 million components plant in Tamil Nadu

Foxconn unit in talks for $200 million components plant in Tamil Nadu

In the last few months, Foxconn had announced significant investment plans in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, bolstering its presence in South India

AgenciesBS Reporter Chennai
Foxconn

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, the subsidiary of Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), is in talks with the Tamil Nadu government to invest around $200 million to set up an electronic components unit in the state.

According to a Reuters report, FII, which makes communication, mobile network and cloud computing equipment, has shared the plan with the Tamil Nadu state officials. 

Business Standard had reported last week that Fii’s chief executive officer (CEO) Brand Cheng met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa. This is part of the company’s larger strategy to bolster its presence in India.

In the last few months, Foxconn had announced significant investment plans in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, bolstering its presence in South India. 

Early this month, it proposed to come up with a unit in Karnataka’s Tumakuru near Bengaluru at an investment of Rs. 8,800 crore.

“Both the company and the Tamil Nadu government officials had an initial round of talk in this regard,” a state government source told Business Standard.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu is considered a strong base for the group in India.

It has also forayed in India through investments in the state, back in 2006.

Fii, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, and a spokesperson for Tamil Nadu's industries department declined to comment. Foxconn already has a sprawling campus near Chennai city where it assembles Apple's iPhones.

The sources, who declined to be named as the talks are private, did not elaborate on the plan or say if parts made at the proposed facility would be used in iPhones or another company's products, the report said.

Fii aims to complete the plant by 2024, with further investments expected afterward, the report added.

Foxconn is also in talks with the Gujarat government, as it eyes entry into India's semiconductor sector.

The group’s recent investment plans were rolled out after its chairman Young Liu’s visit to India in March.

This was his second visit to the country in a year. Following this, Fii announced two major investments of Rs. 8,000 crore in Karnataka and $500 million in Telangana.

Also Read

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Explained: Why Taiwanese giant Foxconn is clearly bullish about India

S&P upgrades Delhi International Airport's rating to 'B+' from 'B'

Indian Hotels Company consolidated net profit up 30.5% to Rs 236 cr in Q1

Sunteck Realty Q1 sale bookings for properties up 16% to Rs 387 cr

Syngene's playbook: 50% revenue from contract manufacturing in 2-3 years

Demerged hotels biz will have a strong balance sheet: ITC chairman

Topics :FoxconnTamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story