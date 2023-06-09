From Batman to Sholay, icons that have fought and won the trademark fight

The firm, Commerciale Italiana and Luigi Aprile, had intended to use the image of a black bat inside a white oval frame on its products and tried to prove that people don't always link the bat sign to the Caped Crusader. However, the General Court, Europe’s second-highest tribunal, ruled that the icon is distinctive enough to warrant its trademark on all items.

Batman just added a new name to his rogues’ gallery. This time, it is an Italian clothing retailer that has failed to beat the Dark Knight. The fight was over trademark.