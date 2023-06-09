Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

SpiceJet, which is trying to keep afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues, said it plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

Press Trust of India Mumbai
SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

No-frills airline SpiceJet, which is trying to keep afloat amid several aircraft of its fleet being grounded over payment issues with lessors, on Friday said it plans to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max, on lease by October.

In the intervening period, the airline is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which will start returning back to service soon, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"We will be inducting 10 B737 aircraft between September-October. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

The airline said it has already signed a lease agreement for these 10 planes which will start joining the fleet from September to cater to the rising demand.

"There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend will continue in the latter part of the year as well," said Singh.

Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market, he said.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express

SpiceJet restructuring balance sheet; to push for fleet expansion: CEO

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with PMLA case

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

Google billing policy: Madras HC extends interim injunction to start-ups

Topics :SpiceJetBoeingAirplanesaircraftsAviation industry

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story