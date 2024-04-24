Home / Companies / News / FSIB recommends Ashutosh Kumar for SBI MD, Asheesh Pandey for Indian Bank

FSIB recommends Ashutosh Kumar for SBI MD, Asheesh Pandey for Indian Bank

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the post of Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Singh is currently serving as deputy managing director at SBI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SBI, the country's largest lender, has four managing directors and one chairman.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) in a statement said the Bureau interviewed 16 candidates on April 23 and 24.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the position of MD in SBI," it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

FSIB on Wednesday recommended Asheesh Pandey for the post of Managing Director of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Pandey, who is currently serving as executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, will replace S L Jain on his superannuation.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Asheesh Pandey for the position of Indian Bank," it said.

 

Also Read

FSIB selects Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

No 360-degree system for appraisal of civil servants, says DoPT to CAT

Clear stand on plea against use of officials to highlight work: HC to govt

Delhi's tech institutions should lead in research, innovation: Atishi

RBI Deputy Guv Rao flags risks of AI deployment in financial institutions

Kotak Bank told to stop issuing new credit cards, onboarding new customers

SKA Group to invest Rs 600 cr to build premium housing project in Gr Noida

New rules for aggregation of domestic CA firms in three months: ICAI

Tamilnadu Petroproducts partners with EY-Parthenon for carbon neutral goals

Hindujas inks new India-UK healthcare pact with King's College London

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :financial institutionssbiIndian BankDoPT training regulatory body

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story