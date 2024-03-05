FSSAI verifies McDonald's India uses 100% real cheese: Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald’s in South and West India, says that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has verified that it uses 100 per cent real cheese.

It said in a release that the verification confirms its assertion that it uses 100 per cent real cheese and not its substitute.

This comes after the Food & Drug Administration, Maharashtra suspended the licence of its outlet in Ahmednagar, claiming that the quick-service restaurant chain was using cheese analogues instead of cheese in its food. The outlet’s licence was suspended in November, and a suspension order was issued thereafter.

Following that, Westlife Foodworld had changed the name of its cheese dishes in Maharashtra to remove the word cheese from its menu.

On Tuesday, it said in a release, “McDonald’s India (West & South) has retained the term 'cheese' in the names of its products containing cheese and remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and consumer trust.”

The company also said that McDonald’s India (West & South) has received the results of the tests conducted by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited lab yesterday, also confirming the use of 100 per cent real cheese across its products.

“The clean chit we have received from FSSAI, India's apex food safety standards regulator, affirms that our products contain 100% real cheese, sourced from globally renowned suppliers. The recent tests conducted by NABL-accredited labs also validate this and the fact that our products do not contain any cheese analogues or substitutes. Since the inception of our operations in 1996, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to the highest levels of food quality. We assure our customers and stakeholders that all our products are crafted with genuine, quality ingredients without any compromises whatsoever,” Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, McDonald's India (West & South) said in the release.

The company also said in its release that McDonald’s India (West & South) sources authentic ingredients from globally recognised and approved suppliers and ensures the highest levels of food quality for its valued customers.

It said that as a stringent and mandatory process, all the suppliers of the company rigorously test their products sold to McDonald’s, twice a year, by independent NABL-accredited food testing labs.