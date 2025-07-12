FundsIndia names Akshay Sapru as Group CEO to lead strategic growth

Digital platform for mutual funds and investment solutions provider FundsIndia has appointed Akshay Sapru as its Group Chief Executive Officer, the company said on Saturday.

FundsIndia is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital, a majority stakeholder in the city-based firm.

On his new role, Akshay Sapru would report to the Board of Directors and lead the company's strategic direction and growth across all verticals, FundsIndia said in a company statement.

With a career spanning over 27 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, Akshay Sapru brings a wealth of domain knowledge and multifaceted leadership skills to FundsIndia. His expertise covers a broad spectrum, including retail banking, private wealth management, sales and digital innovation, it said.