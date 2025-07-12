Home / Companies / News / FundsIndia names Akshay Sapru as Group CEO to lead strategic growth

FundsIndia names Akshay Sapru as Group CEO to lead strategic growth

Digital platform for mutual funds and investment solutions provider FundsIndia has appointed Akshay Sapru as its Group Chief Executive Officer, the company said on Saturday.

Akshay Sapru
FundsIndia is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital, a majority stakeholder in the city-based firm. | Photo Source :LinkedIn @Akshay Sapru
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
FundsIndia is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital, a majority stakeholder in the city-based firm.

On his new role, Akshay Sapru would report to the Board of Directors and lead the company's strategic direction and growth across all verticals, FundsIndia said in a company statement.

With a career spanning over 27 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, Akshay Sapru brings a wealth of domain knowledge and multifaceted leadership skills to FundsIndia. His expertise covers a broad spectrum, including retail banking, private wealth management, sales and digital innovation, it said.

WestBridge Capital's Managing Partner Sandeep Singhal said, "His rich experience and strategic mindset will play a vital role in accelerating FundsIndia's growth journey and help the firm deliver more value to clients across India."  "We look forward to Akshay leading the company's evolution towards a digitally driven full-service wealth management solutions provider," Singhal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

