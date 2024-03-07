Future Generali India Insurance launches new product exclusively for women

Private general insurer Future Generali India Insurance on Thursday launched a new product called ‘Health PowHER’ designed to address women’s healthcare needs at various stages of their lives.

The product offers a range of coverage, including increased limits for Female Cancer treatments, coverage for disorders related to Puberty and Menopause, and an emphasis on Outpatient Department (OPD) services for both physical and mental well-being, with a mental illness benefit of 200 per cent.

The product also provides coverage for infertility treatment and oocyte cryopreservation, stem cell storage, a comprehensive wellness programme, lumpsum benefit for newborn defects, nursing care, senior care covering bone strengthening injections, joint injections and more. It also offers enhanced maternity benefits with the inclusion of antenatal cover, among others.

Other value-added services under the plan include annual health check-ups and preventive care packages, fitness programmes, diet and nutrition, spa wellness, gynaecological consultation, yoga, and more, making it an integration of preventive and comprehensive healthcare plans.

Separately, the company announced the findings from a survey by Unomer, with nearly 600 women participating. Around 86 per cent of the participants expressed willingness to invest in a women’s health insurance plan with preventive services, even at a higher premium.

Participants, including both employed and non-employed women, revealed that only 26 per cent are involved in health insurance decisions, compared to 56 per cent in motor insurance. Yet, 94 per cent of them agreed that a comprehensive health insurance plan tailored for women would boost their involvement in the purchasing process.

The awareness about health insurance policies also remains low at 32 per cent, as compared to 53 per cent being aware of motor insurance.

Meanwhile, only 21 per cent of the women have bought a health insurance policy independently, whereas 43 per cent of them are covered by their employer or husband and the remaining 36 per cent are covered by family floater by husband or father.