Home / Companies / News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions inaugurates warehousing facility in TN's Hosur

TVS Supply Chain Solutions inaugurates warehousing facility in TN's Hosur

The new warehouse offers value-added solutions like automation and data analytics to improve client productivity, the company said

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million sq ft of warehousing space
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Thursday inaugurated an ultra-modern multi-client warehousing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as part of its expansion in the domestic market.

The new warehouse offers value-added solutions like automation and data analytics to improve client productivity, the company said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The latest warehouse facility will provide more than 1,200 jobs, of which 300 will be women employees in various roles like kitting and binning, among others, it said.

With the addition of this 6.50 lakh square feet of space, the company's total warehousing capacity has increased to 21.85 million sq ft from 21.2 million sq ft of space, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million sq ft of warehousing space.

"We have strategically positioned our global parts distribution centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market," K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO at TVS Motor Company, said.

Also Read

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of Rs 22 cr in Q2; revenue down 16%

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Allcargo Supply Chain to add 3 mn sq ft of warehousing space in 2-3 yrs

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Four Southern Tamil Nadu districts paralysed by historic overnight rains

Wipro has a robust pipeline of large AI-led deals in healthcare vertical

CBI conducts searches at 67 locations in Raj, Maha in UCO Bank IMPS scam

HCLTech broadens partnership with US firm ServiceNow for GenAI solutions

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April 1

SAR Televenture to raise Rs 450 cr via FPO, rights issue to fund expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :tvsSupply chainTamil Naduwarehouselogistics

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story