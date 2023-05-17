Home / Companies / News / Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process

Reuters BENGALURU
Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd said on Wednesday it had received bids from six applicants in its insolvency resolution process.

The company did not disclose the name of the bidders.

Future Retail, once India's second-largest retailer, was dragged into bankruptcy proceedings by banks after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion buyout by Reliance Retail amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier in the day, ET reported that Reliance Retail - the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries - and Gautam Adani-led Adani Group had opted out of the final bid.

A total of 49 bidders were eyeing to acquire the debt-laden giant in April this year.

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

IBBI seeks public ideas, comments on regulations under insolvency law

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Dish TV EGM on June 9 to appoint new directors on creditors' call

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani's stakes from ESG funds following allegations

Customers should ideally pay more for higher usage: Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Maintaining high loan growth difficult, but book will grow robustly: ABCL

Topics :Future RetailBankruptcy

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story