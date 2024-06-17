Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant

Gautam Adani meets Bhutan PM, signs MoU for 570 MW green hydro plant

Further, he praised Bhutan's efforts to develop infrastructure under the vision of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and expressed eagerness to collaborate on hydro and other projects in Bhutan

Adani, Gautam Adani
Adani also met with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and felt inspired by the King's vision for Bhutan and the eco-friendly master plan for Gelephu Mindfulness City | Photo: X@gautam_adani
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the country's Druk Green Power Corporation for a 570 MW hydroelectric plant in Chukha province.

Further, he praised Bhutan's efforts to develop infrastructure under the vision of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and expressed eagerness to collaborate on hydro and other projects in Bhutan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X on Sunday, Gautam Adani said, "Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with DGPC for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province. Admirable to see @PMBhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan."

Adani also met with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and felt inspired by the King's vision for Bhutan and the eco-friendly master plan for Gelephu Mindfulness City.

"Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities," Adani said on X.

"Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!," he added.

Also Read

PM Modi, Bhutanese counterpart agree to expand energy partnership

Indian envoy congratulates Tshering Tobgay for assuming charge as Bhutan PM

Bhutan's journey success due to India's friendship, support: PM Tobgay

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to begin his 5-day visit to India on March 14

S Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, highlights India-Bhutan bond

Daughters Inc: The unfolding of succession at Indian family businesses

CITU opposes govt's move to lower penal charges on defaulting employers

Zomato in talks to acquire Paytm's movie, events biz for Rs 2,000 crore

Infinity Learn targets 6th-12th graders, aims to double revenue in FY25

IIFL Finance Q4 results: Profit down 6% to Rs 430.6 cr on higher provisions

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gautam AdaniBhutanhydro power

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story