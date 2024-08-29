GE Power India announces appointment of Puneet Bhatla as new MD from Sep

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GE Power India
The company said Bhatla has been appointed as its managing director. | Source: Upstox
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
GE Power India on Thursday announced the appointment of Puneet Bhatla, Executive - Business Operations services as its Managing Director effective September 1.

"...Puneet Bhatla (Executive - Business Operations services), Ashutosh Gupta (Executive - Sourcing) and Raj Raman (Executive - Project portfolio) designated as 'Senior Management Personnel' have ceased to be the senior management of the company, with effect from September 1, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Bhatla has been appointed as its managing director, subject to approval of members and therefore, Puneet is no longer falling under the definition of "senior management" as per listing regulations.


First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

