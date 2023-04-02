Home / Companies / News / FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Artificial Intelligence will come onboard from FY24

Nikesh Singh
Premium
FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is eyeing Rs 2.5 trillion worth of procurement through its government e-marketplace (GeM) portal in the ongoing financial year, a 25% jump from the Rs 2 trillion mark attained in financial year 2023. The GeM portal was launched in 2016 to bring transparency in procurement by all central government ministries and departments. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has also app

Topics :Government e-Market portalGeMgoods procurementGovernment

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Also Read

GeM public procurement crosses Rs 1 trillion in just eight months

18 states join National Career Service portal; What it does, who started it

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

FinMin pushes PSBs to enhance procurement via GeM to Rs 10,000 cr in FY24

GCMMF turnover up 18% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr, eyes trillion rupees by 2025

Amul revenue grew by 18.5% in FY23 to Rs 55,055 cr on better demand

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Google faces $4.2 bn advertising lawsuit by publishers for lost revenue

DVC registers 'highest' power generation at 43.32 bn units in FY23

Next Story