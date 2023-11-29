GenAI can transform industries, only if applied responsibly: Rishad Premji

The information-technology (IT) industry is on the brink of a disruptive change and an opportunity, said Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro.

He said the industry had the youngest and largest workforce in the world, a proven business model, and a global reputation.

Now, according to Premji, the industry is at the upturn of a long-term technology investment cycle, driven by advancements in new technologies like artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, the fifth-generation mobile network (5G), industry cloud platforms, and sustainable technology.

“I believe like in the past cycles with these disruptive technologies, they can transform industries, boost economic growth, improve quality of life, and safeguard the environment,” said Premji, at the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. “But this can (happen) only if we create, extend, and apply them in a responsible manner.”