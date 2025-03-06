German firm Infineon inks pact with CDIL to supply chips for semiconductors

German semiconductor company Infineon has signed its first agreement in India with CDIL Semiconductors to supply silicon wafer for manufacturing power chips in the country, senior officials of the firm said here on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare semiconductor wafers to CDIL, which the Indian firm will process and use for assembly and packaging to make power chipset for use in products like power inverters, solar technology, automobile power solutions, and renewable energy applications, among others.

"Infineon will provide silicon to CDIL. India is a special and very large market where we need partners like CDIL who understand the local requirement. This is the first of its kind agreement that we have signed in India," Infineon technologies Asia Pacific President and Managing Director CS Chua said after signing the agreement.

Founded in 1964, Continental Device India (CDIL) is India's first semiconductor manufacturer, specialising in discrete semiconductors and silicon carbide (SiC) devices.

"By integrating Infineon's world-class wafer technology with CDIL's advanced OSAT capabilities, we are setting new benchmarks in innovation and localisation. This collaboration goes beyond growth -- it drives innovation, accelerates 'Make in India', and positions India as a hub for semiconductor excellence," CDIL President Pankaj Gulati said.

He said CDIL will initially make power chips for Indian customers and then look for overseas opportunities.

CDIL exports power semiconductors to China as well.