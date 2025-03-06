Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore in talks to buy phosphate from Togo

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore in talks to buy phosphate from Togo

India's rock phosphate imports from Togo have risen steadily over the past few years, with purchases made on a spot basis

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer
FACT last month signed a non-binding agreement to buy rock phosphate from SNPT
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore is in talks to sign a three-year contract to buy rock phosphate from Togo, to widen its supply sources, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

In what would mark an Indian company's first long-term fertiliser deal with the African nation, FACT is looking to buy 250,000 metric tonnes per year of rock phosphate for three years from Societe Nouvelle des Phosphates du Togo (SNPT), the sources said.

FACT and SNPT did not respond to Reuters email seeking comments.

Indian firms are keen to sign long-term fertiliser import deals to hedge against price volatility and supply shortages of soil nutrients needed for the country's huge agriculture sector, which accounts for 15 per cent of $2.7 trillion economy.

FACT last month signed a non-binding agreement to buy rock phosphate from SNPT, the sources said.

All details except pricing have been finalised, they said, adding that the contract has a provision for quarterly price negotiations.

Also Read

Budget 2025-26: Business as usual for farm, food, and petrol subsidies

Premium

After 4 years, Di-Ammonia Phosphate prices likely to rise by 12-15%

Coromandel Int'l, IFDC join hands to boost innovation in fertiliser sector

Premium

As DAP sales dip, farmers turn to more beneficial NPKS, shows data

Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct from 12.7% last year

India's rock phosphate imports from Togo have risen steadily over the past few years, with purchases made on a spot basis.

In the fiscal year to March 31, 2024, Indian companies imported a total 1.1 million tonnes of rock phosphate from Togo, up about 30 per cent from the previous year, data compiled by Fertiliser Association of Indian shows.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Honda could lose out to local rivals in India's scooter market

Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

DBS' outgoing CEO Piyush Gupta gets $13 million in 'Another Banner Year'

Premium

FMCG distributors file petition with CCI against Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart

Premium

MCA looks to simplify M&A rules, seeks inputs from other ministries

Topics :FertiliserFertiliser firmsfertiliser companies

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story