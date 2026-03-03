Home / Companies / News / German firm Nemetschek appoints Alok Sharma as MD, VP of India biz

German firm Nemetschek appoints Alok Sharma as MD, VP of India biz

The company provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AEC/O) and media industries

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 4:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Germany-based Nemetschek Group, which provides software solutions for the construction sector, has appointed Alok Sharma as Managing Director and Vice President, India.

The company provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AEC/O) and media industries.

In a statement, Nemetschek Group said Alok will anchor the company's India growth roadmap.

Pete Nicholson, Senior Vice President, Nemetschek Group, said, "India represents one of the most dynamic construction markets globally. As infrastructure investments scale and digital mandates gather pace, strengthening local leadership is central to our long-term growth strategy."  Founded in 1963, the Nemetschek Group, which has been listed in key German stock indices MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1,191.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCW Prime Offices Fund acquires grade A+ commercial asset in Pune

GST authorities issue demand notice of ₹6.37 crore to Britannia Industries

Ola Electric launches Holi Mahotsav; Roadster range now starts at ₹79,999

Natco Pharma launches generic blood cancer treatment medicine in US

Jio Platforms appoints Dan Bailey as President, to lead global initiatives

Topics :Company NewsIndustry NewsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story