Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks, to focus on Together Fund

Girish Mathrubootham, the founder of Freshworks and one of the faces of the Indian SaaS (software as a service) ecosystem, has announced that he will step down as executive chairman effective 1 December 2025, marking his exit from the firm. He said the move is to devote his full-time efforts to Together Fund, the venture fund he co-founded.

Mathrubootham has led the company since its inception in 2010 and spearheaded its initial public offering in 2021. He provided notice of his exit on Wednesday, after which the Board appointed Roxanne Austin, Lead Independent Director, to serve as Chairperson of the Board beginning 1 December 2025.

Prior to the effective date of his resignation, Mathrubootham will work with Austin to facilitate a smooth transition of Board leadership. “Mathrubootham’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement on matters relating to the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Effective 1 December 2025, the size of the Board will be reduced to nine members and the total number of Class III directors will be reduced to two,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. Together Fund was founded in 2021 by Girish Mathrubootham, Manav Garg, founder of Eka Software, and Shubham Gupta, who previously led SaaS deals at Matrix Partners India. The fund now has more than $200 million of assets under management and is pitched as India’s first operator-led, AI-first venture capital fund in the US-India corridor.

Austin has served as a member of the Freshworks board and as lead independent director since May 2021. She also serves on the boards of CrowdStrike and Verizon, where she chairs the audit committees, and AbbVie, where she is lead independent director. Her previous board positions include Abbott, Ericsson, Target, and Teledyne. Austin is a frequent voice on corporate governance and crisis management, and co-chairs the Northwestern Kellogg Corporate Conference. She is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Austin Investment Advisors. Her prior executive roles include President and COO of DIRECTV, CEO of Move Networks, CFO of Hughes Electronics, and Partner at Deloitte and Touche LLP.