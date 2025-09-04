GST reforms a big boost for consumption-led growth, says Mukesh Ambani

The retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said it would pass on the benefits of sharply reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers. Chairman Mukesh Ambani lauded the Centre’s reforms, calling them a driver of consumption-led growth.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation is a progressive step towards making products and services more affordable for consumers, easing operational complexity of doing business, lowering inflation and driving consumption growth across the retail sector,” Ambani said in a statement. He added that the latest tax reforms would be a positive catalyst for the Indian economy.

GST overhaul announced On Wednesday, the government unveiled a sweeping reform of India’s GST regime, collapsing the previous five-tier structure into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, along with a higher, special 40 per cent tax on luxury and ‘sin’ products such as tobacco, cigarettes and gutkha. All essential staples like UHT milk, packaged paneer and common Indian breads (including roti, paratha, parotta and even pizza bread) have been shifted to a zero-tax category to ease household budgets. The new rates will take effect on September 22, ahead of the festive season, which includes Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, when Indian households traditionally increase spending.

Reliance Retail’s commitment “The new GST regime, as a transformative step, brings relief to household budgets and simplifies compliance for the industry, creating a unique win–win for both consumers and businesses. Reliance Retail is committed to pass on the entire benefit of the new GST regime to customers from Day 1 across all its consumption baskets,” said Isha Ambani, executive director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Several goods previously taxed at 12 per cent or 18 per cent — including butter, ghee, cheese, condensed milk, snacks, pasta, baked foods, chocolates, dried fruits and nuts, and personal hygiene items like shampoos and toothpaste — will now be taxed at just 5 per cent, making them more affordable.