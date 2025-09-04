Home / Companies / News / UTI AMC elevates CIO Subramaniam as CEO; Bandhan AMC set for SIF foray

UTI AMC names Vetri Subramaniam as next MD & CEO from Feb 2026, while Bandhan AMC secures SEBI nod to launch specialised investment funds under its new brand

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
UTI AMC on Thursday announced the appointment of Vetri Subramaniam as the next managing dire­ctor and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), effective from February 1, 2026.  He is currently the chief inves­tment officer (CIO) of the AMC. He will assume the role of MD & CEO designate with immediate effect, the AMC said, adding that the current MD and CEO Imtaiyazur Rah­man will remain with the fi­rm till June 2026 as ‘strategic advisor’.  UTI AMC is the investment manager to the UTI MF, the 7th largest fund house in India.
 
Bandhan AMC set for SIF foray under Arudha brand 
Bandhan AMC is the latest asset manager to receive the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF) space. The fund house will launch SIFs under the ‘Arudha’ brand. “Arudha signifies ascent and progress — reflecting the evolution from mutual fund offerings to more sophisticated strategies under the SIF framework, aimed at guiding investors toward the next step in their wealth creation journey,” Bandhan AMC said in a release. With the licence in place, the fund house will be able to launch offerings across the equity, debt and hybrid space.

Topics :UTI AMCBandhanfunds

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

