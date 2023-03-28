Home / Companies / News / Github lays 142 staff in India, including entire engineering team

Github lays 142 staff in India, including entire engineering team

Microsoft-owned GitHub has laid off 142 people in India, including the entire staff in its engineering division, people aware of the development said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Github lays 142 staff in India, including entire engineering team

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-owned GitHub has laid off 142 people in India, including the entire staff in its engineering division, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Those affected by the decision were deployed across the company's offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

When contacted, a GitHub spokesperson said the decision was part of the company's reorganisation plan.

"As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made on Tuesday as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company's focus is to ensure that GitHub is a fully-integrated platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for developers and customers.

"With this focus, we are consolidating certain business operations, some of which happen to be based in India, and it has resulted in role eliminations. We remain committed to serving the Indian market and these changes will not impact our customers and the 10 million (one crore) developers in India who use GitHub daily," the spokesperson said.

Microsoft had, in January, announced that it would lay off around 10,000 employees to align its cost structure with revenues.

Microsoft acquired GitHub for USD 7.5 billion in a stock deal on June 2, 2018.

Topics :IT industry jobs

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Also Read

GitHub fires its entire India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Pak President Alvi okays appointment of Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff

9.75 million developers in India use GitHub, 2nd largest after US

Microsoft GitHub launches AI-powered Copilot X, adopts GPT-4 model

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A and B analysis: England, Netherlands favourites

Signal strength: Reliance Jio wages price war in fixed-line broadband

Special Situations Fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion

Saj Food Products likely to touch a revenue of Rs 2,500 cr in FY24

Highdell Investment sells 2.26% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for Rs 256 cr

Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

Next Story