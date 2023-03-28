Home / Companies / News / Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

India's tax treaties with most major economies cap withholding tax on royalties and technical fee at 10%

Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Hike in withholding tax rate: Indian arms of MNCs may not feel sharp pain

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Listed Indian subsidiaries of global multinationals (MNCs) spent nearly Rs 7,000 crore on payment of royalty and technical fees to their parent companies in CY21/FY22. More than half the amount (Rs 3,

Topics :taxtax hikesMNCs

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Also Read

Finance Bill: Withholding tax on royalty and technical fee doubled to 20%

India to see avg salary hikes of 10.2% in 2023, biggest in e-commerce: EY

Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech to merge with Tata Capital

Vedanta announces 5th interim dividend; FY23 outflow Rs 37.7K crore

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Cracking the whip: 18 drug companies lose licence over spurious medicines

Next Story