Glenmark Pharma launches triple-combination drug for Type 2 Diabetes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced the launch of its first triple-drug fixed-dose combination (FDC) for treating Type 2 diabetes in adults with comorbidities.

The company said it is the first drug of its kind in India to which combines three medications to improve glycemic control – maintenance of blood glucose levels within a desirable range – in diabetes patients. This medication will be sold under the brand name Zita DM.

Priced at Rs 14 per tablet Zita DM comprises three components: Teneligliptin, Dapagliflozin and Metformin SR. Zita DM will help adults with Type 2 diabetes who have high HbA1c and/or other medical conditions, those whose diabetes is not controlled by metformin, and those who need to take teneligliptin and dapagliflozin as separate drugs. Zita DM is a single pill that can be taken once a day.

Zita DM’s launch comes amid several drug patents expiring: An event that is expected to drive down treatment prices in the near future.

Sitagliptin, a drug sold under the brand name Januvia and used to treat Type 2 diabetes, lost its patent last year and several pharmaceutical companies are expected to launch generic versions of it. Vildagliptin, a leading diabetes drug’s patent went off in 2019, and generic versions of it are expected.

Dapagliflozin, which is manufactured by British drugmaker AstraZeneca, faced a legal battle over its patent. While the basic (genus) patent for the drug expired on October 2, 2020, there was a more specific (species) patent in India that was valid until May 15, 2023. The legal battles over patent rights have been a contentious issue, with local pharmaceutical companies entering the market under licensing agreements with AstraZeneca.

As the patents on these diabetes drugs expire, diabetes patients can expect more accessible and affordable treatment options.