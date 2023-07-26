Home / Companies / News / Global aviation will need 2.3 mn new personnel in 20 years: Boeing study

Global aviation will need 2.3 mn new personnel in 20 years: Boeing study

Commercial aircraft fleets will double in 20 years, says US plane manufacturer in forecast

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
International aviation will need 2.3 million new personnel by 2042 to support commercial fleets and travel growth, aircraft manufacturer Boeing has said.

Commercial aircraft fleets will double in 20 years and will require the support of 649,000 pilots, 690,000 technicians and 938,000 cabin crew members, said the US company’s '2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook'.

"With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase. Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.

South Asia will need 37,000 new pilots, 38,000 technicians, and 45,000 cabin crew members in 20 years for flight operations. Southeast Asia will demand 58,000 new pilots, 73,000 technicians, and 89,000 cabin crew members.

China will need 134,000 new pilots, 138,000 technicians, and 161,000 cabin crew members.

Domestic airlines in India recorded 33 per cent annual passenger growth as they carried 76 million people in the first half of 2023 compared to 57.2 million in the same period of the previous year, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Indian airlines have also placed orders for new aircraft from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Air India has placed an order with Boeing and Airbus for 470 aircraft. Indigo has ordered 500 aircraft from Airbus.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

