Global PE major KKR raises $6.4 bn for Asia Pacific infrastructure fund

KKR & Co, the New York Based private equity major, is planning to invest a major portion of its new $6.4 billion Asia-focused fund in the Indian infrastructure sector like roads and highways and renewables. The firm has already invested $ 3 billion in the Indian infrastructure sector so far of its total $10 billion investment in India.

The Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II Fund, which closed on February 1, has identified India, South Korea, South East Asia, Japan and Australia, New Zealand for deployment of funds. “Our first Asia fund had invested approx 30 percent of its $3.9 billion corpus in the India infrastructure sector and we plan to follow a similar pattern as India continues to be our focus area,” Hardik Shah, a Partner of KKR & Co, said here today. China is not a focus for the new fund because the private equity sees more opportunity in the other markets, Shah, who joined KKR's infrastructure vertical from Canada’s Brookfield in 2019, said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Globally, KKR & Co is planning to double its roughly $550 billion asset management business by focusing on infrastructure and climate as well as other markets such as private wealth and the Asia-Pacific region. The firm has US$56 billion of assets under management in the infrastructure sector alone across the world.

Like KKR, other global private equity companies are investing heavily in India across healthcare, information technology, real estate and infrastructure sectors. US-based Blackstone Inc is the largest investor in India with $50 billion of investments in healthcare, warehousing and real estate sector. Singapore’s Temasek has invested $17 billion in India so far and plans to invest another $ 9-10 billion in India in the next three years in healthcare, IT, SaaS and fintech, Temasek officials said in July last year. Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management is also a large investor in India’s telecom tower infrastructure, real estate and renewable energy sector with investments of about $25 billion in the country.

In January this year, in one of the biggest acquisitions in the roads and highways sector, KKR backed Highway Infrastructure Trust acquired 12 road projects from PNC Infratech and PNC Infra Holdings at an enterprise value of Rs 9,005.7 crore. “We are looking at more roads. highways and expressway projects in India as these projects have a clear visibility on cash flows and are inflation protected. With almost 99 per cent of the toll road revenues moving to fast tags, there is no pilferage, less security issues (with cash lying at toll booths) and no process issues, hence we think roads and highways are a good investment in India,” Shah said.

KKR has also invested in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), an infrastructure investment trust that owns power transmission assets in India and the firm is looking for more assets in the transmission line projects – especially from the state governments. IndiGrid’s assets have gone up from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore since KKR acquired the InvIT from Sterlite in 2019. “We think there is a lot of potential in the state- government transmission companies for investments,” he said.

Shah said the KKR is also working with the Vedanta group by helping it to transition from coal-based electricity generation to renewable power. “We plan to transition most of the coal-based power generation assets of Vedanta group to renewable energy,” Shah said. Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform, is driving the firm’s plans in the energy transition sector. In 2020, KKR had launched Virescent Infrastructure, a platform to acquire renewable energy assets in India. In September 2022, KKR invested $450 million in Hero Future Energies to invest in renewable assets.

Shah said in the last 15 years the Indian market has matured in terms of the availability of assets and clarity in policies leading to investors’ confidence. “Fifteen years ago there were not that many operating assets available. So there was a large amount of capital chasing a few assets. Since then investors have also matured and investors have learnt what works and what does not.There's more certainty in the government policies in terms of their decision making,” Shah said.