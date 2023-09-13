GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd has bagged Rs 2,469.71 crore smart meter installation project in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Wednesday.

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd (GSEDPL), a GMR Group company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) to install smart meters in the Agra and Aligarh zones in UP, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) said.

"GMR Group receives LOA for smart metering project from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL)," GPUIL said in a regulatory filing.

The total contract value (inclusive of GST) for Agra and Aligarh zone is about Rs 2,469.71 crore, it said.

The GSEDPL will install, integrate and maintain 25.52 lakh smart meters in the aforementioned areas, GPUIL said.

The project is expected to be completed in 27 months, it added.