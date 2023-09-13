Home / Companies / News / GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd has bagged Rs 2,469.71 crore smart meter installation project in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd has bagged Rs 2,469.71 crore smart meter installation project in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Wednesday.

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Ltd (GSEDPL), a GMR Group company, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) to install smart meters in the Agra and Aligarh zones in UP, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) said.

"GMR Group receives LOA for smart metering project from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL)," GPUIL said in a regulatory filing.

The total contract value (inclusive of GST) for Agra and Aligarh zone is about Rs 2,469.71 crore, it said.

The GSEDPL will install, integrate and maintain 25.52 lakh smart meters in the aforementioned areas, GPUIL said.

The project is expected to be completed in 27 months, it added.

Also Read

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

General Datatech to expand India operations, double headcount in 1 year

Juniper Green Energy gets $350 mn investment from AT Capital Group, Vitol

Adani Group in talks to refinance $3.5 bn debt taken for Ambuja takeover

Tesla looking at sourcing components worth $1.9 billion from India: Goyal

Topics :GMRUttar Pradeshenergy sector

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story