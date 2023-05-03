Home / Companies / News / Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

Go Airlines' lenders may meet on Wednesday to plan further course of action

As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, Go First said in a filing

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Lenders to India's Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action after the embattled airline filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, two bankers aware of the development told Reuters.

The cash-strapped airline owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees, its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, the company had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in a filing seen by Reuters.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Topics :Civil AviationDebt

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

