Home / Companies / News / Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

Go Airlines will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday

Reuters NEW DELHI
Go First needs to raise funds: Resolution professional tells staff

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to revive the bankrupt company amid plans to keep it as a going concern, the recently appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection by a tribunal in New Delhi after it plunged into financial crisis due to what it called "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Mark Potter)

Also Read

Go First saga: The engine dispute at the heart of bankruptcy filing

Go First inducts 55th A320 neo; to receive engines from P&W soon

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Godrej & Boyce bags orders worth Rs 2,000 crore in solar segment

Asian paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Karthik Balagopalan to replace Abhishek Ganguly as MD of Puma India

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Set for demerger, Sanofi's consumer health brands have strong traction

Topics :Go Airairlines

First Published: May 11 2023 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story