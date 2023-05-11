

Go First had officially suspended the sale of tickets till May 15. Go First is expected to restart flights by May 24 with 23 aircraft but with a smaller operation, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday. Till May 2, the airline was operating 27 aircraft. The airline has also discussed plans to resume flights with the Centre.



On Wednesday, NCLT admitted Go First's voluntary plea. On Monday, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline for failure to provide efficient services and asked it to stop the sale of its tickets. The airline filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2 and stopped its flights from May 3 in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).



It has put the company under the protection of moratorium and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP to run the company during insolvency proceedings. A two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta also appointed Abhliash Lal as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to run the debt-ridden company.



Besides, NCLT also ordered to keep the company as a going concern and ensure that no employees are retrenched. The NCLT also directed the company to give Rs 5 crore to IRP to meet immediate expenses for the insolvency process.