Home / Companies / News / Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Go First has also reportedly discussed the plans to resume flights with the Centre

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First is expected to restart flights by May 24 with 23 aircraft but with a smaller operation, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Thursday. Till May 2, the airline was operating 27 aircraft. The airline has also discussed plans to resume flights with the Centre. 
Go First had officially suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

On Monday, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline for failure to provide efficient services and asked it to stop the sale of its tickets.  The airline filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2 and stopped its flights from May 3 in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 
On Wednesday, NCLT admitted Go First's voluntary plea.

A two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta also appointed Abhliash Lal as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to run the debt-ridden company.
It has put the company under the protection of moratorium and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP to run the company during insolvency proceedings.

The NCLT also directed the company to give Rs 5 crore to IRP to meet immediate expenses for the insolvency process.
Besides, NCLT also ordered to keep the company as a going concern and ensure that no employees are retrenched.

According to the order, IRP has been asked to take necessary steps including execution of the arbitral awards, keep it as a going concern and run its services smoothly. 
With liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, the airline had sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

Also Read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

Microsoft to skip salary hikes for full-time employees this year: Report

myTVS parts division on expansion spree, to add one store a day in FY24

Change in control of HDFC AMC got final Sebi approval: HDFC Bank

Topics :Go AirInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeAviation sectorDGCANCLTBS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story