Microsoft to skip salary hikes for full-time employees this year: Report

As revenue growth slows and clients rein in spending, the move is in line with Microsoft's efforts to cut costs.
“We will maintain our bonus and stock award budget again this year, however, we will not overfund to the extent we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages,” Nadella wrote in the email, reported Rueters citing an insider.
Nadella added that performance bonuses for Microsoft’s top executives will be down considerably from last year.
Microsoft nearly doubled the budget for merit hikes and increased stock allocations for some employees last year as inflation spread throughout the economy. Compensation will appear more common this year.
In recent months, downsizing has also occurred at tech businesses like Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and others.