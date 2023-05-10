myTVS parts division on expansion spree, to add one store a day in FY24





This comes after the company raised around Rs 690 crore in December as a combination of Rs 487 crore from Castrol India (Castrol) and Rs 203 crore from an Exor fund managed by Lingotto, mainly for expansion of its brand myTVS.

“For franchisees and garages, it is a destination brand. On the other hand, for parts manufacturers, it has increased their reach. Instead of them managing the aftermarket, they are now looking at myTVS Partsmart as an extended arm of the aftermarket,” Raghavan said. “We have 600 stores today connected to the digital world and expect to reach 1,000 stores by March 2024, which means almost one franchisee a day and thereby becoming the largest aftermarket chain in Asia Pacific, except China,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions. This will help the company in expanding its presence to around 18 states by FY24. One of the key advantages that Raghavan highlights is the delivery time, which ranges between two hours to 48 hours, depending on the location, backed by more than 420 fulfillment centers, giving the option for the buyer to choose from a range of products from one place.

He added that global auto parts major Delphi has shut down their aftermarket operations in India and is now depending on myTVS Partsmart platform. Five other such players are also in advanced stages of talks with the company for such an exclusive deal, while 85 parts manufacturers are supplying their products through the platform. “The partnership has helped us in doubling our revenue from $6 million in the last two years and we expect it to touch $15 million in the next four years,” said Liu Ningjun, vice-president, APAC -Delphi. For players like Delphi, the advantage is that the tie up will help them in reducing the working capital.