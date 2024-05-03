Go First won't challenge High Court order, heading towards liquidation

Go First will not challenge the Delhi High Court order which told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) to deregister all 54 of their aircraft by Friday(May 3) and is heading towards liquidation, people in the know told Business Standard.

Lenders told the newspaper that the only option that remains now is liquidation. They said they will lose money when the airline is liquidated since the value of assets has gone down due to prolonged litigation. "The resolution plan was submitted to revive the airline. The bids were submitted because they saw it as a going concern. With the aircraft deregistered, we are not sure whether it will remain a going concern. Without the aircraft there are only slots available, there is property also then there is arbitration available. There is not much of a value," said an official of the bank which has an exposure to Go First Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DGCA deregistered all 54 aircraft leased to the now-bankrupt airline Go First on Wednesday in the wake of an order issued by the Delhi High Court on April 26. Advocate Diwakar Maheshwari, appearing for the Resolution Professional of the airline, had asked the court to keep the order in abeyance but the court refused to do so.

This seems to signal the end for the low-budget carrier that launched commercial flights in November 2005, a mere 10 months before IndiGo embarked on its inaugural service. However, IndiGo has emerged as India's largest airline, commanding approximately 60 percent share of the domestic passenger market. With a fleet of around 370 planes, IndiGo currently holds the distinguished position of being the world's third most valuable airline by market capitalization.

Go First joins the ranks of major carriers such as Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways, which met their demise in 2012 and 2019, respectively, underscoring the immense challenges inherent in navigating India's aviation industry.

A lessor said, on the condition of anonymity, that many planes that they have repossessed have missing engines and they are finding it difficult to get them as there is a shortage of Pratt and Whitney engines. He also said that since the aircraft are in a poor condition, it is difficult for them to bring them back to their flying condition.

Earlier, lessors had told the court that there were ‘greenish deposits’ and ‘rust’ on the grounded planes. The court had said that the photos given by the lessors of the planes ‘spoke for itself’.

Go First filed for bankruptcy in May 2023. Since then, the lessors of these aircraft have been locked in a fierce battle with the former owner of the airline, lenders, and the resolution professional to take control of their aircraft.

The Delhi High Court, on April 26, directed the DGCA to deregister planes leased to Go First within five working days, providing much-needed relief to the lessors. With the civil aviation regulator complying with the court order and deregistering the planes, the lessors have now claimed their aircraft.

At an aviation event in February this year, global aircraft and engine lessors expressed deep frustration, using terms such as “scarred”, “burnt”, “egregious”, and “yellow light of caution”, over their inability to repossess their planes (and engines) from Go First due to ongoing court cases.

Go First had sought the third extension from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for completing its insolvency process which it was granted for 60 days on April 8. The NCLT had on November 23, 2023, extended the insolvency process of the grounded airline by 90 days.

The extension had come as a relief for Go First which has been embroiled in a legal battle over the control of its aircraft with its lessors since May last year. However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a notification on October 3 last year exempting arrangements relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters from the moratorium under Section 14(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016(IBC).

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) then filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court saying that the notification exempting aviation leases from moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 should apply to pending cases as well.

Sharjah-based aviation company Sky One and domestic airline SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh along with an entity called Busy Bee Airways, which is owned by Nishant Pitti- owner of online travel portal EaseMyTrip, are the two bidders for the airline. Now with all 54 aircraft gone, any chance of revival for the aircraft is nil, people in the know said.

Go First ceased flight operations on May 3, 2023, following the submission of an insolvency application to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). On May 10, 2023, the tribunal imposed a moratorium on the airline’s assets, effectively preventing the lessors from reclaiming their aircraft (and engines on them) from the carrier. This decision had left them profoundly discontented.

