Godrej Agrovet to acquire 48% stake in Creamline Dairy for Rs 930 cr

Godrej Agrovet Ltd announced that its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 48.06 per cent equity stake in Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL), making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The cost of the acquisition is Rs 930 crore.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company confirmed that the board has sanctioned the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement with CDPL’s promoter group to acquire 47.38 per cent of the equity stake as part of the deal.

Before the acquisition, Godrej Agrovet held a 51.94 per cent stake, which amounted to 58,81,508 equity shares in CDPL. Following the acquisition, Godrej Agrovet’s stake in the company will rise to 100 per cent, amounting to 11,324,700 equity shares. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2025.

The Rs 930 crore acquisition will strengthen Godrej Agrovet’s presence in the dairy sector, consolidating its position in the value-added dairy products space. CDPL, a Hyderabad-based dairy firm, operates under the Godrej Jersey brand and is a leading private dairy player in South India.

The company is engaged in milk procurement, processing, and manufacturing of dairy products, with a turnover of Rs 15,405 crore in financial year 2023-24, demonstrating its strong market presence.

With this acquisition, Godrej Agrovet aims to enhance its dairy portfolio, leveraging Creamline Dairy’s distribution network and product range to drive long-term growth in the segment.

Godrej Agrovet emphasised that the transaction is being conducted on an arm’s length basis, backed by an independent valuation report. Ahead of the announcement, Godrej Agrovet’s stock closed at Rs 739.80 on the BSE, down 0.79 per cent, after recovering from an intraday low of Rs 730.45.