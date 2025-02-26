Godrej Energy Solutions eyes 30% growth, transmission, MEP biz expansion

Godrej Enterprises Group’s Energy Solutions division is targeting 30 per cent annual growth in its order book as it expands its footprint in India's power infrastructure, renewables, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) business. The division, which has built over 80 substations of up to 765 kV and has a current order book of Rs 2,500 crore, aims to scale it to Rs 4,000 crore within the next three years.

"The Energy Solutions division of Godrej Enterprises Group is aiming for Rs 2,000 crore in revenue over the next three years," said Raghavendra Mirji, executive vice-president and business head for Energy Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group. For FY25, revenue is expected to reach Rs 1,500 crore.

Godrej is focused on executing high-voltage substations, with 90 per cent of its order book linked to such projects, and is not prioritising standalone transmission line projects. “We want to be seen as a major substation player," Mirji said. The company is currently executing 765 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) projects in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

With India aiming for 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, power infrastructure development remains critical. "India is going through an immense transition in the energy sector," said Mirji. He pointed to major green corridor projects designed to evacuate renewable energy from states like Gujarat and Rajasthan. "Dedicated lines have to be established, and then the power will be distributed to other states as well."

Godrej is also expanding its MEP business, with projects spanning data centres, commercial buildings, hospitals, and hospitality. The MEP division contributes Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore annually. "We have already completed more than 25 MW of data centres through our MEP," said Mirji, adding that Godrej completed a 12 MW data centre in southern India and is working on additional projects.

Land availability and supply chain constraints remain key challenges. "The availability of land and title disputes are issues everywhere," Mirji noted, adding that GIS substations will grow due to their compact footprint. He also highlighted transformer shortages amid India's rapid energy transition. "We are facing long wait times for transformers, but we are trying to reduce this with advance booking and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tie-ups," said Mirji.

International expansion is also on the horizon, though incremental. "There are a lot of opportunities for us in India in the next four or five years, so we are not very focused on expanding overseas in a big way. But to start with, we want to enter SAARC countries, where geographical conditions, voltage systems, and other factors are similar," said Mirji.