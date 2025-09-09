Godrej Interio to open large-format stores, targets ₹10k cr revenue by FY29

Interio by Godrej, the furniture brand from Godrej Enterprises Group, has put in place an ambitious expansion plan that includes opening large-format stores as well as expanding smaller-format outlets.

It plans to open 20,000 sq ft stores, most of which will be in metro cities, while launching 5,000 sq ft stores in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The company has set a target of reaching revenues of Rs 10,000 crore by FY29, compared with Rs 4,000 crore at present.

Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, said Interio by Godrej is the fastest-growing segment among all its businesses, currently expanding at 16–17 per cent annually.

“We would like to open them within the city limits. The footprint of these stores may not be in prime locations, but it will be within the city itself… We will have around four to five large-box format stores, which will also be our flagship stores,” Swapneel Nagarkar, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Interio by Godrej, told Business Standard. At the press conference, Nagarkar also said that its big box stores will also have cafes. He added that the mid-sized stores will number 50–60 across the country, with the total store count expected to reach 1,500 in the next three years. Interio by Godrej currently has the largest retail footprint in the sector, with 1,000 stores, serving customers both online and offline.

Nagarkar said the company will invest Rs 100 crore over the next year to strengthen its digital reach and improve customer experience. Another Rs 100 crore will be deployed over the next three years to expand and refurbish stores, and an additional Rs 100 crore will go towards new product development. In manufacturing, the company has already invested Rs 650–700 crore over the last five to six years, Nagarkar said. He explained that the company aims to serve the premium, mid and economy segments with different product offerings. Speaking about competition, he said the focus will remain on furniture, with an emphasis on co-creating products and helping customers design entire homes to drive growth.