LNJ Bhilwara acquires Statkraft's 49% stake to fully own Malana Power

LNJ Bhilwara Group announced it has acquired Statkraft's 49 per cent minority stake in Malana Power Company. With the acquisition, its arm Bhilwara Energy Ltd has become the sole owner of Malana Power.

The transaction includes Statkraft’s stake in the 86 megawatt Malana Hydropower Plant and the 192 MW Allain Duhangan Hydropower Plant, both located in Himachal Pradesh. These plants have been operated as 51:49 joint ventures since 2004.

“As we assume complete ownership of the Malana Power Company assets, LNJ Bhilwara Group is strategically positioned to scale its presence in the power sale business and actively explore new opportunities in renewable energy, with growth and technology at the core,” Riju Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Bhilwara Energy, said.