Home / Companies / News / Glenmark gains 3% on $700 mn upfront payment from AbbVie licensing deal

Glenmark gains 3% on $700 mn upfront payment from AbbVie licensing deal

Glenmark shares rose 3% after confirming receipt of $700 million from AbbVie under a global licensing deal for ISB 2001, with milestone payments of up to $1.2 billion

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed 3.10 per cent higher at Rs 2,116.25 on Tuesday after the company confirmed receipt of an upfront payment of $700 million (approximately Rs 6,000 crore) from US drugmaker AbbVie.
 
The funds come under an exclusive global licensing agreement for Ichnos Glenmark Innovation’s (IGI) lead investigational asset ISB 2001, covering key markets such as North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China.
 
The deal, announced in July, also includes potential milestone-based payments of up to $1.2 billion (around Rs 10,000 crore). ISB 2001, developed on IGI’s proprietary BEAT protein platform, is currently in Phase 1 human trials for relapsed or refractory myeloma and has been granted orphan drug and fast-track designations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Glenmark retains rights for India and other emerging markets.
 
Following today’s gain, Glenmark stock is trading close to its one-month high of Rs 2,119.9 (9 September 2025), recovering sharply from its two-week low of Rs 1,904 hit on 1 September. The stock had earlier touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,284.8 on 11 July after the AbbVie licensing deal was first announced.
 
Glenmark expects ISB 2001 to potentially transform the multiple myeloma treatment space, a segment projected to reach $50 billion by 2030. If clinical timelines stay on track, the molecule could take another four to five years to reach commercialisation. The asset will compete with therapies already launched by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson in this category.
 
The company also said ISB 2001 is currently the only trispecific antibody of its kind in development, with clinical responses seen even in patients previously treated with BCMA CAR-T therapy. Glenmark maintains that trispecifics are one part of a broader therapeutic strategy and not a standalone solution.
 
The Rs 6,000 crore upfront payment from AbbVie will be channelled into expanding IGI’s investigational pipeline, while a portion may also be distributed as dividends to Glenmark shareholders.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azure Power pays $23 mn to settle US court case over alleged bribery

Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against DoT's fresh AGR dues calculation

PSBs must blend innovation with trust to stay relevant: SBI Chairman

LNJ Bhilwara acquires Statkraft's 49% stake to fully own Malana Power

Mahindra's August sales see slight decline; exports increase marginally

Topics :Glenmark PharmaceuticalsPharma industryAbbVie

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story