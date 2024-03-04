Godrej plans stake sale in food JV; in talks with potential investors

The promoters of Godrej Tyson Foods are in talks with potential investors, including private equity (PE) companies, to sell a minority stake in the company, according to a banking source close to the development.

Godrej Tyson Foods is a joint venture between BSE-listed Godrej Agrovet and the American food giant, Tyson Foods.

The company offers various food products through its Real Good Chicken and Yummiez brands and reported sales of Rs 1,003 crore for the financial year ended March 2023, with a net profit of Rs 8.6 crore. The valuation of the company was not disclosed as these were early talks, the banker mentioned.



An email sent to Godrej Group on Friday did not elicit any response.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at Rs 520 on Monday, giving it a total market valuation of Rs 9,992 crore.

Indian food companies are attracting increased interest from PE companies due to rising consumption in the country.

“Investors are returning to invest in Indian companies, especially in the retail sector, and we can expect more transactions in the second half of the year,” said a banker.

Godrej Tyson Foods is competing with other main players in the ready-to-cook market, including ITC, MTR Foods, McCain Foods, Venky’s (India), among others.