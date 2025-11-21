Godrej Properties acquires 75 acres in Nagpur, eyes ₹755 cr revenue

Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired 75 acre land in Nagpur to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 755 crore.

The company will mainly sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has surpassed Rs 20,000 crore annual target of new business development for this fiscal year after the latest purchase of 75 acres in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In the real estate sector, the new business development means acquisition of land parcels, through outright purchases or tie-ups with land owners, to build projects in future.

Listed real estate developers generally disclose the estimated saleable area and revenue potential of land parcels they acquire.

Godrej Properties noted that this is the third land acquisition in the city over the past four years. The upcoming project in Nagpur will have an estimated saleable area of around 1.7 million sq ft, with a revenue potential of about Rs 755 crore. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Nagpur continues to strengthen its position as an important centre for infrastructure and industrial development, supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand." On Thursday, Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired 30-acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of about Rs 3,500 crore.