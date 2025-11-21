Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties acquires 75 acres in Nagpur, eyes ₹755 cr revenue

Godrej Properties acquires 75 acres in Nagpur, eyes ₹755 cr revenue

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has surpassed ₹20,000 crore annual target of new business development for this fiscal year

Godrej Properties noted that this is the third land acquisition in the city over the past four years. Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties has acquired 75 acre land in Nagpur to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 755 crore.

The company will mainly sell housing plots in this upcoming project.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has surpassed Rs 20,000 crore annual target of new business development for this fiscal year after the latest purchase of 75 acres in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In the real estate sector, the new business development means acquisition of land parcels, through outright purchases or tie-ups with land owners, to build projects in future.

Listed real estate developers generally disclose the estimated saleable area and revenue potential of land parcels they acquire.

Godrej Properties noted that this is the third land acquisition in the city over the past four years.

The upcoming project in Nagpur will have an estimated saleable area of around 1.7 million sq ft, with a revenue potential of about Rs 755 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Nagpur continues to strengthen its position as an important centre for infrastructure and industrial development, supported by improving connectivity and rising residential demand."  On Thursday, Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired 30-acre land in South Bengaluru to develop a township with an estimated revenue of about Rs 3,500 crore.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company sold properties, primarily housing, worth Rs 29,444 crore in 2024-25.

Its pre-sales or sales bookings grew 13 per cent to Rs 15,587 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year from Rs 13,835 crore in the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties is confident of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore for this fiscal year.

Topics :Godrej PropertiesGodrej Properties'NagpurReal Estate

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

